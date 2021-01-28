Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalists Covering Military Raid

Israeli occupation forces today detained for hours several Palestinian journalists who were covering an Israeli army raid of the al-Wad al-Ahmar Palestinian community, near the West Bank city of Jericho, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers raided the area and dismantled two residential structures and three animal sheds owned by a local resident and seized them.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate monitored 490 Israeli violations against journalists in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and Jerusalem during the year 2020. https://t.co/tkkE3o9nCe — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) January 23, 2021

The army detained Palestine TV cameraman Omar Abu Awad, WAFA photojournalist Suleiman Abu Srour, and Reuters photojournalist Adel Abu Nimeh, along with Palestine TV driver Samer Abu Salman, for several hours before releasing them, while preventing them from doing their work.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)