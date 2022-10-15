Palestinian Young Man Killed by Israeli Army Gunfire near Ramallah (VIDEO)

October 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Qais Imad Shejaiya, 23, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Ramallah. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday night killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Qais Imad Shejaiya, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Shejaiya, from the town of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, was shot and killed near the Jalazon refugee camp and that the Israeli soldiers had withheld the body.

On Saturday morning, Israeli soldiers raided Shejaiya’s home in Deir Jarir, ransacked it, and arrested three people, according to local sources.

Shajayyeh is the third Palestinian killed Friday by the Israeli army.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*