Palestinian Young Man Killed by Israeli Army Gunfire near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces on Friday night killed a 23-year-old Palestinian man, identified as Qais Imad Shejaiya, near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Shejaiya, from the town of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, was shot and killed near the Jalazon refugee camp and that the Israeli soldiers had withheld the body.

#Israeli occupation forces brutally assault family members of slain #Palestinian Qais Shejaiya in a military raid into the Dayr Jarir town, northeast of #Ramallah. Shejaiya, 23, was shot and killed Friday night by Israeli occupation gunfire. pic.twitter.com/16G915hGfK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 15, 2022

On Saturday morning, Israeli soldiers raided Shejaiya’s home in Deir Jarir, ransacked it, and arrested three people, according to local sources.

Shajayyeh is the third Palestinian killed Friday by the Israeli army.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)