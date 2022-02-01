Eight Palestinian Journalists Injured by Israeli Soldiers in January

February 1, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli occupation forces often commit violations against Palestinian journalists. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers attacked and injured eight Palestinian journalists while covering events in the occupied West Bank during the month of January, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

In its monthly report, documenting Israeli violations, WAFA stated that the eight journalists were either shot by a rubber-coated metal bullet, suffered from a tear gas canister fired at them, or were severely beaten.

In addition, four journalists were detained for a few hours and not allowed to do their work, or had their press cards taken away from them, the report added.

“The pre-meditated violations against journalists are continuing in order to cover up the crimes (Israel) commits against innocent and unarmed civilians,” said the report, noting that these attacks are a clear violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*