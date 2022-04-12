WATCH: Palestinian Students Injured as Israeli Forces Raid University Campus

Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

A large Israeli army force raided on Tuesday the campus of Palestine Technical University – Khaduri, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at students and injuring some, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli forces broke into the campus firing rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas at Palestinian students inside the campus.

Two students were injured by rubber bullets and 16 others suffered suffocation, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The students were quickly evacuated from the university and classes were suspended for the day.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

