Thousands Rally across The World in Support of Palestinians

Several pro-Palestinian rallies took place yesterday in many countries around the world in support of the Palestinian people in the aftermath of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

In Toronto, Canada, a large group of protesters marched through Yonge-Dundas Square, drumming and chanting in support of Palestinians in Gaza following 11 days of Israeli aggression.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, began at 3 pm in Yonge-Dundas Square and moved northbound until it reached the Israeli consulate on Bloor Street.

Hundreds of demonstrators waved flags, carried signs and chanted slogans, including “Free, free Palestine” and “Palestine will never die.”

In Australia, thousands of protesters have turned out at passionate pro-Palestinian rallies in Sydney and Melbourne calling on the Morrison government to hold Israel to account for ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

Today hundred of thousands marched through London in support of Palestinians to end the occupation, the seige of Gaza and West Bank settlements.

The ceasefire is welcome but permanent peace can only be achieved with a free and independent Palestine. pic.twitter.com/2rYZYIaS7a — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2021

As many as 15,000 demonstrators are believed to have attended the two rallies.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, several hundred protesters organized a support rally for the people of Palestine. The attendees carried Palestinian flags and messages of support in front of the City Hall.

The rally was attended by all generations, from children who came with their parents, holding photos of their dead and wounded peers from Palestine, to the elderly. They were also joined by Palestinian Ambassador to BiH Rezeqa Namooru.

I joined 20K+ people in downtown Chicago this Sunday demanding equal justice, equal freedom, and the right to self-determination for the people of Palestine. PM Netanyahu’s aggression must be called out by the United States and the global community. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/oYMicAE0iQ — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) May 17, 2021

In the United States, thousands of protesters rallied in multiple cities in support of Palestinian people in the aftermath of the Israeli aggression.

Protesters showed support for Palestinians and accused the Israeli government of using disproportionate force and indiscriminately bombing densely populated civilian areas in Gaza.

In London, organizers say an estimated 180,000 showed up to stand in solidarity with Palestinians while 4,000 attended a rally in the French capital.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)