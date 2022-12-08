Three Palestinians Killed in Israeli Army Assault on Jenin Refugee Camp (VIDEOS)

The Israeli occupation forces shot and killed three Palestinians during an assault on the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday morning, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that the three victims were identified as Sudqi Zakarneh, 29, from the city of Jenin, Tareq al-Damj, 29, from Jenin refugee camp, and Ata Shalabi, 46, from Qabatya, near Jenin.

The moment when the Israeli occupation forces sneaked into Jenin camp, in which they committed a massacre claimed the lives of three Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/31asCrZWli — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) December 8, 2022

Eyewitnesses said that a large-scale Israeli force raided the city and the neighboring refugee camp, provoking clashes with local Palestinian residents. Three Palestinians were shot by the Israeli forces at point-blank range.

The Israeli occupation forces also attacked an ambulance with gunfire during the raid.

Video documenting the damage resulted to a Palestinian-owned house due to the lsraeli invasion of Jenin camp this dawn. pic.twitter.com/uVJqKqmvkq — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) December 8, 2022

Fierce clashes erupted between Israeli occupation forces and local Palestinian youth in the aftermath of the murder, during which the troops fired live shots, injuring 10 Palestinians. The wounded were moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

The latest figures bring up the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces since the beginning of the year to 216, including 164 in the West Bank and 54 in the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)