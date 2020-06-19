Israeli Forces Injure 10 Palestinian Protesters in Kafr Qaddum

At least ten Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces today during the weekly protest against Israeli settlements, which takes place every Friday in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, local sources said.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds, and teargas, injuring two by gunfire and eight others by rubber-coated rounds. Others also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.

At least ten Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces during the weekly protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern West Bank, today.#PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/egfwRoYziZ — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) June 19, 2020

The first two wounded were moved to the hospital for treatment while the others were treated at the scene by local medics.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, as well as to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)