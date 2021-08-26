PA Court Sentences Nizar Banat’s Brother to Two Years in Prison

The Palestinian Authority (PA)’s Corruption Crimes Court sentenced Ghassan Banat, brother of murdered activist Nizar Banat, to two years in prison in absentia after accusing him of corruption, ordering him to repay 6,900 shekels ($2,143), Safa news agency reported yesterday.

The court also ordered Banat to pay a 100 Jordanian dinars ($141) fine.

Commenting on the court’s ruling, Ghassan said that the Labour Ministry had refused to receive the 6,900 shekels money to pass it onto the institution in which he was working. He said he has the funds to hand.

“The PA in Ramallah is living in a state of confusion and they do not understand what they are doing since they have murdered Nizar,” he said.

Nizar was killed by PA security services who raided his house on June 24. His family accuses the PA of murdering him and has been calling for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)