Israeli Forces Injure 70 Palestinians in Beita

At least 70 Palestinians were injured today by the Israeli occupation army during clashes at Jabal Sabih mount, near the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Israeli soldiers fired live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds, and stun grenades at the protesters, injuring 70 of them.

Some of the protesters also sustained injuries after falling on the ground while being chased by Israeli soldiers. Meantime, some 51 protesters sustained suffocation from teargas inhalation.

An ambulance was also hit with Israeli teargas canisters, which smashed the front windshields.

For about four months, Palestinians from Beita and neighboring villages have been holding almost daily protests against Israel’s construction of an illegal settlement outpost on Jabal Sabih mount, which is adjacent to the village.

Several Palestinian protesters have been killed and dozens wounded by Israeli occupation forces supporting the illegal settlers during the protests.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)