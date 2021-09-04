Russian Military Confirms: Syrian Air Defenses Shot down 21 of 24 Israeli Missiles Fired in Raid on Damascus

Israel has carried out hundreds of air raids in neighboring Syria in violation of international law. (Photo: File)

Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles fired during a recent Israeli raid on Damascus, the Russian military said, noting that 21 projectiles were downed during the attack that was launched from Lebanese airspace.

“At about 1:30 September 3, four Israeli Air Force F-15 tactical fighters fired 24 guided missiles at targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace,” Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, said in a statement on Friday, referring to an attack on Damascus the night prior.

Syrian state media reported the nighttime raid at around 1:30am local time on Friday, noting the country’s air defenses were “confronting hostile missiles in the sky over Damascus.” Later on, they cited a military official who said the “Israeli enemy carried out air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut.”

Though the Israel Defense Forces rarely confirm such operations, the IDF acknowledged that alleged Syrian aid defense missile debris was discovered in Israel, telling residents it would be collected by authorities and urging them not to touch the shrapnel.

Unconfirmed photos circulating online purport to show shrapnel from Syrian air defense munitions found in Tel Aviv’s Kfar Shalem neighborhood. Times of Israel reporter Emanuel Fabian suggested the projectile may have exploded in mid-air.

“A surface-to-air missile was launched during the night from Syrian territory to Israeli territory. The missile exploded over the sea,” the military said, though made no mention of its overnight attack on Damascus, which itself triggered the missile launch.

Tel Aviv has carried out hundreds of similar strikes on Syria throughout the country’s decade-long war, including several in recent weeks. Israeli officials frequently cite the presence of Iranian-backed militants in Syria to justify the operations, seeing them as a threat.

