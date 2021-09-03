Report: Egypt’s Sisi to Host Israeli PM Bennett at Sharm El-Sheikh Meeting

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet at Sharm El-Sheikh this week, after a meeting with Palestinian and Jordanian leaders concludes, according to reports.

Sisi invited the new Israeli premier to an official visit in Egypt on August 18, a statement issued by Bennett’s office said.

A public meeting between the two leaders will now take place “soon” at the Sharm El-Sheikh, Israeli broadcaster KAN reported, soon after a trilateral summit between Egypt, Jordan, and Palestinian heads of state.

This comes as Israel eased restrictions on the Gaza Strip, including expanding the Palestinian fishing zone to 15 miles.

On Thursday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency said Israeli naval forces shot at multiple Palestinian fishing vessels just one day after this provision.

Bennett and Sisi have agreed to discuss issues such as Israeli prisoners held by Hamas.

Egypt played a key role in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, including a ceasefire, following Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

The last time an Israeli prime minister made a public visit to Egypt was in 2011, when Benjamin Netanyahu met former President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm el-Sheikh.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)