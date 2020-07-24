Israeli Forces Injure Four Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

At least four Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces today during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlements, which takes place every Friday in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Today, #Palestinian youths clashed with Israeli occupation forces during the weekly protest against Israeli colonial settlement construction, in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/wbmMn8Kizh — Quds News Network (@Qudsn_en) July 24, 2020

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by live gunfire, rubber-coated rounds, and teargas, injuring two by gunfire and two others after they fell on the ground while being chased by the soldiers.

Other protesters also sustained suffocation from gas inhalation and were treated at the scene of the clashes.

Palestinians have been organizing a weekly protest in the village every Friday demanding the occupation authorities to reopen the village’s main road, shut down since 2002, as well as demanding an end to the Israeli colonial settlement policy.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)