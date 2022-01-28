Palestinian Dies after Inhaling Israeli Tear Gas, UNRWA Calls for Investigation

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) called for an Israeli investigation following the passing of Fahmy Hamad, who died on Monday after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces, Quds News Network reported.

Hamad, 57, died during an Israeli army raid in the Qalandia refugee camp “was visiting an UNRWA health center” when Israeli forces “entered the camp and fired large amounts of tear gas in the vicinity of the health center and schools in the camp”, a statement issued by the UN agency on Thursday noted.

UNRWA calls on investigation into Israel following the suffocation death of 57-year-old Palestine refugee Fahmy Hamad, from Qalandia refugee camp, who died after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli occupation forces into a UN-run health clinic.https://t.co/liRh3OGH6N pic.twitter.com/BvNIFsfV9b — Alexandra Halaby (@iskandrah) January 28, 2022

“Tear gas entered UNRWA facilities, affecting children & patients, including Mr. Hamad,” the statement added.

“UNRWA health staff were not able to evacuate patients and multiple appeals by UNRWA to Israeli authorities to halt the shooting of tear gas near its installations and allow patients and staff to be evacuated were not heeded.”

“An ambulance called by the health center managed to evacuate Mr. Hamad, who tragically passed away later that day. During the evacuation, tear gas was fired around the ambulance and an UNRWA staff member also required medical attention due to tear gas inhalation,” the UNRWA statement read.

The UN agency added that it “will further examine this grave incident and calls for Israeli Security Forces to conduct an immediate investigation into all circumstances surrounding this operation.”

Urgent || Fahmy Hamad, 57, from Qalandia camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, suffocated hours after inhaling tear gas while the occupation forces stormed the camp this morning! pic.twitter.com/bevXsxi4Qt — Ihab, son of the Gaza Strip (@jZfklo98mmwaozB) January 24, 2022

On Monday, the Israeli occupation soldiers raided the Qalandia refugee camp and closed the Qalandia checkpoint in both directions.

They assaulted Palestinian residents and fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets intensively towards the Palestinians, injuring six youths.

(The Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)