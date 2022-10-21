Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Teenager in Bethlehem

Israeli forces injured a Palestinian teenager with live bullets on Friday, in the Aida refugee camp, in Bethlehem, the official Palestinian News agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the Israeli occupation soldiers fired live bullets, teargas canisters and concussion grenades at the Palestinian protesters to disperse them.

A 17-year-old teenager was injured by a live shot in his thigh bone. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was described as moderate.

Another Palestinian teenager was critically injured on Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)