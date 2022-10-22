WATCH: Israeli Forces Raid Funeral House of Slain Oday Tamimi in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces raided on Friday the funeral house of Oday Tamimi, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli army force broke into the funeral house in the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and forced the participants to leave.

Israeli occupation army storm the funeral house of slain Palestinian freedom fighter Udai Tamimi in the city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/xGyh0ayuxc — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) October 21, 2022

Tamimi, a resident of the Shufat refugee camp in Jerusalem, was killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday, outside the illegal Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim.

He had been at large for over ten days after allegedly killing an Israeli soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting at the Shufat checkpoint on October 8.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)