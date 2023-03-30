Israeli Forces Injure Three Palestinians in Jenin Military Raid

Three Palestinians were shot and injured by Israeli gunfire during confrontations with Israeli forces during a raid in the town of Qabatiya, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces raided the Palestinian town and broke into the house of former prisoner Yousef Nazzal, in an attempt to detain his brother, Mu’tassem, who wasn’t home.

Israeli soldiers detained Nazzal for hours before arresting his brother.

Medical sources said that three youths were injured by live bullets and that the three casualties were moved to nearby hospitals.

