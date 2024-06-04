Morning Shells and Coffee – Resistance Roundup – Day 242

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

This is not the first time that a Palestinian fighter crosses while launching shells at an Israeli military camp somewhere in Gaza.

A previous video had shown a Qassam fighter crossing his legs while firing a Yassin-105 rocket towards an Israeli tank, a short distance away.

The latest video by Al-Quds Brigades, however, adds a new component to the story: the fighter, this time, has a cup of coffee as he crosses his legs while shelling an Israeli occupation force.

The video has predictably ignited Arabic social media with comments about the bravery of Palestinians, 242 days after the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The video also contains a message to the Israelis, that the Resistance is prepared to fight a long war, and that repelling invading Israeli forces in Gaza has now become a routine, as in drinking a cup of coffee in the morning.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

"سـ..ـرايا القدس": "استهداف جنود وآليات إسرائيلية في مخيم جباليا بقذائف الهاون"#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/qUKIphh8XU — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) June 4, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“After their return from the combat lines in the vicinity of the University College, south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City:

“Our fighters reported that a Zionist infantry force numbering 15 soldiers was lured into an elaborate ambush prepared in advance inside a house using an anti-personnel explosive device. As soon as the force entered the house, it was targeted with a TBG shell and the explosive device was detonated, resulting in the killing and wounding of the members of the force.

“After the arrival of enemy reinforcements, our fighters targeted a Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell, inflicting a direct hit on it.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces penetrating east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with a number of mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted enemy soldiers and vehicles positioned in the vicinity of Tal Zorob, southwest of the city of Rafah, with 107-type guided missiles.

“We bombed a command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy at the Abu Oreiban Site in the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“We bombarded enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the vicinity of Tal Zorob, west of the city of Rafah, with regular 60-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, 4/6/2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, 4/6/2024, launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the 810th Hermon Brigade in the Maale Golani barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the locations and settlements of enemy officers and soldiers, and they achieved confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:50 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in the Netua forest with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:40 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Tayhat Triangle with rocket weapons.

This is wild! Look at the Israeli soldiers attempting to flee before being targeted with a Hezbollah missile from Lebanon. You can run but you can’t hide 🐀 pic.twitter.com/wNxWGSZjaK — Hadi (@HadiNasrallah) June 4, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:40 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted the Al-Naqoura naval site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:50 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the Baram forest with artillery shells and achieved a direct hit. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:55 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:05 on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted the newly-established headquarters of the Liman Battalion with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, 04-06-2024, targeted a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)