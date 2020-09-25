Israeli Forces Injure Palestinian Protesters, Including Journalist, in Kafr Qaddum

At least seven Palestinians, including a journalist, were injured by rubber-coated rounds today as Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilia city in the northern West Bank, according to local sources.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated rounds and teargas canisters towards the protesters, injuring seven of them, including a journalist identified as Nedal Shtayyeh.

Casualties were documented in confrontations with the occupation forces that suppressed the weekly march in Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya district. pic.twitter.com/BmjNYYdWl4 — Palestinian Eve 🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_Eve) September 25, 2020

Several other protesters suffocated from teargas inhalation.

For many years, Palestinians have been organizing weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddum to demonstrate against Israel’s continued closure of the village’s main entrance, as well as against the growing colonial Israeli settlement activities.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)