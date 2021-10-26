WATCH: Israeli Municipality Destroy Graves, Level Land in Islamic Cemetery in Jerusalem

Staff from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem dig and destroy graves of dead Palestinians and level land at Al-Yusufiyah cemetery. (Photo: via WAFA news agency)

Staff from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem continued on Tuesday to dig and destroy graves of dead Palestinians and level land at the Islamic Al-Yusufiyah cemetery, despite strong protests from families of those buried there, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that the Israeli staff destroyed several headstones and graves in the cemetery, as they proceed to level it in an attempt to totally remove as part of Israel’s effort to change the Arab and Islamic character of the occupied holy city.

Israeli police forcibly removed families of Palestinians buried there who were objecting the desecration of the graves as remains of the dead were exposed.

Israel says it intends to turn the cemetery, located near Lions Gate – one of the gates to the old city of Jerusalem that leads to Al-Aqsa Mosque – into a Jewish biblical park.

