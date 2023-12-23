Israeli Forces Intensify Airstrikes in Jabaliya, Bureij, Kill Scores of Civilians

Israeli occupation forces intensified airstrikes in the northern and central regions of the Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinian civilians.

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were wounded on Saturday following a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, and in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that five civilians, including a young girl, were killed and others injured when an Israeli fighter jet bombed a residence in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Another Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabaliya refugee camp resulted in the murder of dozens of civilians and the injury of many others.

⚠️ GRAPHIC CONTENT Five civilians, including a young girl, were killed and others injured when an Israeli fighter jet bombed a residence in the Al-Bureij refugee camp. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/YPEOHjQtR0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

Emergency medical crews faced challenges in reaching the casualties due to the ongoing airstrikes and gunfire, hindering their efforts to transport the wounded to hospitals.

The eastern regions of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, as well as the Nuseirat refugee camp, also witnessed a series of relentless airstrikes and artillery shelling, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians.

The casualties have been transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

WASHINGTON POST: The destruction in Gaza is unparalleled this century. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/2XSNyZwEvH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)