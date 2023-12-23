Hamas’ Influence has ‘Grown Dramatically’ since October 7 – US Intelligence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas’ influence and credibility have reportedly grown dramatically since its military operation in southern Israel on October 7.

A new analysis conducted by US intelligence agencies has shown that “Hamas’ credibility and influence has grown dramatically in the two months” since October 7, CNN reported.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has “been able to cast itself as the lone armed group fighting back against a brutal oppressor killing women and children”, according to the report.

CNN also quotes a senior administration official as saying that “Hamas (was) not a wildly popular organization. Today it’s more popular.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen clashing with enemy forces in the village of Al-Magharqa, north of the central region. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/XtkAX0TslN pic.twitter.com/y9mlCnrRW1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 22, 2023

A recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research showed that support for Hamas has more than tripled in the occupied West Bank compared to three months ago.

In the Gaza Strip, support for the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has also increased despite the war and the difficult conditions the population is enduring in the besieged enclave.

Also, a vast majority – 72% to 82% in the West Bank and 57% in the Gaza Strip – supported Hamas’ decision to attack Israel.

When asked if they think Hamas committed atrocities on October 7, the overwhelming majority said no.

(The Palestine Chronicle)