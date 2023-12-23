Israel Responsible for Executing ‘Entire Families’ – Hamas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas has said the Israeli occupation forces committed multiple executions by shooting entire families in several areas inside Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.



The statement came as the Israeli army escalated its military campaign on the besieged territory from land, air, and sea, increasing the number of deaths and injuries among civilians, the Middle-East Monitor reported.

“Several areas in Gaza City and in the northern Gaza Strip recorded liquidations and executions by the fascist Israeli occupation army of entire families,” Hamas said.

This “happened to the Enaya family in Gaza City, whose members’ bodies were found in their home after the occupation’s withdrawal.”

An elderly Palestinian woman, who had gone viral for saying that she was “older than Israel” in a video circulating online, was killed by an Israeli sniper.https://t.co/lrv3JCvoUD pic.twitter.com/mQl3gyI7TI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 8, 2023

Several cases were also recorded of “the execution of civilian men in front of their families, including women and children, after their homes were stormed, according to the testimonies of families and survivors of these terrorist massacres,” added Hamas.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called on the Israeli authorities to immediately investigate allegations that its forces killed at least eleven unarmed Palestinian men in front of their families in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the OHCHR said the “disturbing information” that it had received “raises alarm about the possible commission of a war crime.” It said this comes in the wake of earlier allegations concerning the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians at the hands of Israeli forces.



Hold Biden, Israel and Supporters “Accountable”

Hamas, meanwhile, urged “the United Nations, the international community and all human rights and humanitarian institutions to raise their voices loudly in the face of this arrogance and crimes, and the disregard for international and humanitarian law.”

🚨PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: A violent Israeli raid targeted an agricultural land in Al-Maghazi camp. Occupation tanks and Quadcopters fire on citizens in several areas on Al-Jalaa Street, west of Gaza. Dead and wounded in the occupation aircraft’s bombing of a house… pic.twitter.com/Xfm9H5iKvP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

The movement called for “the occupation government and its international supporters, led by US President Joe Biden, to be held accountable for the crimes they committed against innocent civilians.”

There are numerous accounts by witnesses who cited “field executions carried out by the Israeli army before their eyes, in addition to arbitrary arrests of civilians who were taken to unknown destinations,” reports MEMO.

Healthcare Sector ‘Systematically Destroyed’

Hamas also said that “the Israeli army’s arrest of a number of Palestinian Red Crescent Society employees in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north, and its continued arrests of about 100 healthcare personnel, is a war crime and expression of this enemy’s fascism, as it is systematically destroying the healthcare sector,” the report adds.

🚨GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 20,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,688 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/9RcO1uCs0x — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

The renowned Norwegian activist, Dr Mads Gilbert, said in November that Israel has been systematically destroying the Palestinian health-care system in both Gaza and the West Bank over the years, and escalated it with the current assault on the enclave.

Speaking at a press conference in Cape Town, Dr. Gilbert said the bombing of hospitals and ambulances has been a “systematic modus operandi” for the Israeli occupation forces.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,688 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)

