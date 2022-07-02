Israeli Forces, Jewish Settlers Attack Protests in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli forces detained five Palestinians during the weekly anti-expulsion protest in Sheikh Jarrah, while Jewish settlers assaulted the protesters, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Saleh Diab, an activist from Sheikh Jarrah, said that “a number of Israeli settlers spread in the area during the weekly protest and attacked the protesters as soon as they had arrived near a farm of the Salem family.”

NOW Israeli police violently arrest 14 year old Palestinian boy at the weekly #SheikhJarrah protest#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/RZDAINp2pF — Uri Agnon (@UriAgnon) July 1, 2022

The settlers stole the Palestine flag from the protesters and tore it up, Diab said, adding that the “settlers’ aggression on the protesters continued in the presence of the Israeli occupation police.”

In addition, he said that the Israeli police attacked the protesters and detained five of them, including a minor, while they were on their way home.

Diab explained that protests have been organized weekly for years in rejection of the Israeli decisions to expel Palestinians from their homes.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)