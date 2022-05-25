Israeli Forces Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian Boy near Nablus

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed on Wednesday by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ghaith Rafiq Yamin was critically injured after he was shot in the head by the Israeli occupation forces. He was taken to Rafidia hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following news of his death, classmates of the 10th grader gathered at the hospital to bid farewell to their friend.

BREAKING: 16-year-old Palestinian teen Ghaith Yamin was shot dead in the head by Israeli occupation forces in Joseph's Tomb area in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/yUoXZjfu6o — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, 88 other Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated steel bullets while others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas fired at them by the Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the eastern area of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibreel, director of the ambulance service with the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that 19 Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets while 67 others suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas. Another suffered from burns after being hit with a tear gas bomb, while another fell during the Israeli military raid.

Friends of Ghaith Yamein, who was killed by the occupation forces last night, await at the hospital in Nablus to say goodbye to their late classmate. pic.twitter.com/RD4WSBuxw1 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 25, 2022

Jibreel added that the Israeli forces also attacked the Red Crescent crews as they were taking a pregnant woman to the hospital, noting that the crew suffered from suffocation after inhaling the toxic gas.

Israeli forces raided the eastern area of Nablus to secure Israeli settlers’ raids to Joseph’s Tomb in the city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)