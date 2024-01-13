‘As the Soldiers Advanced toward the Tunnel’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 99

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Throughout Israel’s longest war on the Gaza Strip, in fact on Palestinians, the Palestinian Resistance capabilities remained largely unchanged.

It has been nearly 100 days since the Israeli military invaded parts of Gaza, with the lofty aims of destroying Hamas, dismantling the Resistance, and managing post-Hamas Gaza.

With time, more objectives were added, while others were rebranded. Israeli officials even spoke of forcibly or ‘voluntarily’ displacing Palestinians out of the Strip.

Below are some of today’s short statements, and videos, by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups as conveyed through their Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target 4 Zionist Merkava tanks and a troop carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “The Resistance in Gaza is fighting multiple close range battles in various fighting axes, including Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, where heavy weapons are being used amidst heavy IOF artillery shelling. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 4 Zionist Merkava tanks and a troop carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a Zionist infantry force with an anti-fortification TBG shell east of Khan Yunis, and the fighters confirmed killing a number of its members. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to directly eliminate two Zionist soldiers from zero distance east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate an anti-personnel device in a special Zionist force consisting of 4 soldiers that advanced towards the tunnel opening east of the city of Khan Yunis, leaving them dead and wounded.

The moment a massive explosion took place in Gaza when a Palestinian Resistance fighter targeted an Israeli military vehicle carrying a massive load of ammunitions, while driving at a high speed on a Gaza road.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a helicopter east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with a surface-to-air missile. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a military bulldozer and two Zionist Merkava tanks with “Shuath” devices, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force with an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device, killing and wounding it east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a military excavator and a Zionist Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded Erez and the settlements of the northern Gaza Strip with a barrage of rockets. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and anti-tank shells on the axes of advance east of Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip. “We bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers on the axes of advance north and east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip with a barrage of standard mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades released scenes from the joint operation carried out by the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and the Al-Aqsa Brigades – Al-Amoudi Brigade to bomb a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers on the axes of advance in central Khan Yunis.

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:20 AM on Saturday, 13-01-2024, targeted the Al-Assi site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Saturday, 13-01-2024, targeted the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, 13/1/2024, targeted the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:25 PM on Saturday, 13/1/2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in Hounin Castle with appropriate weapons, and hit it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:05 PM on Saturday, 13/1/2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in Al-Tayhat Hill with appropriate weapons, and hit it directly.

In this just-released video, Hezbollah fighters are seen targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers inside a house in the Shtula settlement on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the enemy’s attacks on homes and southern villages, the most recent of which was the bombing of the town of Yarin, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:30 in the afternoon, on Saturday 13/01/2024, targeted the settlement of Shtula with appropriate weapons, which led to the damaging of one of its buildings. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:00 in the afternoon, on Saturday 13/01/2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, and they confirmed direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:00 in the afternoon, on Saturday 13/01/2024, targeted an Israeli Merkava tank at the Metula site while it was targeting and bombing the Lebanese villages across it with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction and its crew being killed or wounded.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)