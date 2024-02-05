Israeli Forces Kill Child, Detain Scores of Palestinians in Jerusalem, West Bank (VIDEO)

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

A Palestinian child was killed in cold blood by Israeli occupation forces near Jerusalem as Israeli raids of towns, cities, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank continue.

Left to Bleed

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian child in cold blood on Monday, at a military checkpoint near the entrance to the town of Al-Eizariya, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Wadee’ Oweisat, 14, from the town of Jabal al-Mukkaber, was shot by Israeli soldiers and left to bleed until he died, according to eyewitnesses quoted by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli military claims that Oweisat was shot following a stabbing attempt.

Israeli occupation forces killed Palestinian child Wadee' Oweisat, 14, in cold blood at a military checkpoint near the entrance to the town of Al-Eizariya, east of occupied Jerusalem. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/Q39N6hNxdL pic.twitter.com/8N6TC1Xfmu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 5, 2024

A video posted on social media showed that the occupation forces left the child bleeding without providing treatment to him, until he succumbed to his injuries.

In another video, a female soldier appears shooting Owaisat from point-blank range, while he was injured and bleeding on the ground.

More Detentions

The Israeli army raided several cities, towns, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank on Monday, detaining at least 22 Palestinians, according to WAFA.

Ten Palestinians were reportedly detained from different areas across Ramallah city after raiding their homes.

In southern West Bank, Israeli military forces detained four Palestinians from the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), including a former prisoner and his son.

Another raid was reportedly carried out in the Shuafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, where two people were detained by Israeli troops.

West Bank | 14-year old Wadee' Oweisat was killed by IOF gunfire near the town of Al-Eizariya, east of occupied Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/OcGQB6LGSo — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 5, 2024

Another former prisoner was also detained by Israeli forces from the city of Tubas.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli occupaton forces detained five Palestinians from various areas across the city of Tulkarm

Moreover, undercover Israeli forces detained a Palestinian who was inside his vehicle in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin.

Israeli forces further raided several houses and interrogated their residents in Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

The number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7 has risen to nearly 6,540, according to WAFA.

(PC, WAFA)