Israeli Soldiers Injure Disabled Man near Bethlehem

August 22, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A Palestinian young man with special needs sustained injuries today after being shot by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Container military checkpoint, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, the news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint opened gunfire at Omar Musa Shalaldeh, 25, a disabled young man with special needs, injuring him in the foot.

Shalaldeh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

