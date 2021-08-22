Israeli Soldiers Injure Disabled Man near Bethlehem

A Palestinian young man with special needs sustained injuries today after being shot by Israeli occupation soldiers at the Container military checkpoint, near Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, the news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli soldiers manning the checkpoint opened gunfire at Omar Musa Shalaldeh, 25, a disabled young man with special needs, injuring him in the foot.

Disabled man injured by Israeli soldiers near Bethlehem" https://t.co/xYcaQOPuD8 — Joe Catron (@jncatron) August 22, 2021

Shalaldeh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)