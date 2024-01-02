Ongoing Israeli Attacks Kill Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians, including children and women, were killed and others injured amid the nonstop Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that numerous homes and structures were destroyed overnight and early morning on Tuesday in continuing Israeli attacks across the besieged territory.

Several areas of the Gaza Strip witnessed a series of airstrikes by Israeli warplanes and drones, accompanied by artillery shelling, which caused immense damage.

The central Gaza Strip, particularly the northern region of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, experienced Israeli artillery bombardment, while naval forces heavily targeted other areas in the central governorate of Gaza, according to WAFA.

The Israeli bombing of the central region of the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours resulted in the death of 70 Palestinians and the injury of more than 100 others.

Moreover, at least 15 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed and others injured on Monday night in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the city of Deir al-Balah.

In another incident, several civilians were killed and others were wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in central Gaza.

On Monday evening, seven civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike which pounded two houses in Deir al-Balah.

In the south, Israeli airstrikes struck fiercely in the central and eastern areas of Khan Yunis, with artillery shelling hitting the northern neighborhoods of the city, resulting in civilian casualties, including children and women.

22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Intense clashes erupted in the northern Gaza regions where Israeli tanks were advancing, coinciding with continuous aerial and artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,185 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,053 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)