Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

March 23, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Sufian al-Khawaja (29) was killed by Israeli fire near Ramallah. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The man was shot near Nilin west of Ramallah in the West Bank, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said he had been throwing stones at Israeli cars driving on a nearby road.

“Troops fired towards the suspects after they hurled a rock and were preparing to hurl additional rocks,” an Israeli military statement said.

“According to currently available information, one of the suspects was killed by the fire and another was injured and escaped,” it added.

Local residents identified the man as 29-year-old Sufian al-Khawaja.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli army had prevented an ambulance from taking him to a hospital.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

