Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah

A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank late Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The man was shot near Nilin west of Ramallah in the West Bank, the ministry said.

Apartheid doesn't stop. Israeli soldiers shot and killed 32-year-old Sufyan Khawaja in his car on Sunday night while he was on his way to do a grocery run for his family before the coronavirus curfew went into effect in the West Bank village of Nil’in. pic.twitter.com/sel1P4cV38 — US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@USCPR_) March 23, 2020

The Israeli army said he had been throwing stones at Israeli cars driving on a nearby road.

“Troops fired towards the suspects after they hurled a rock and were preparing to hurl additional rocks,” an Israeli military statement said.

While the world fights #coronavirus, Israeli occupation forces kill a 29-year-old Palestinian, Sufian al-Khawaja, who was denied an ambulance until he bled to death!#FreePalestine#IsraelApartheidWeek pic.twitter.com/WSN3o63I8L — Palestinians abroad (@PalesAbroadE) March 23, 2020

“According to currently available information, one of the suspects was killed by the fire and another was injured and escaped,” it added.

Local residents identified the man as 29-year-old Sufian al-Khawaja.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli army had prevented an ambulance from taking him to a hospital.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)