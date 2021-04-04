Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Arrest Palestinian Man near Jerusalem

April 4, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli occupation forces last night opened gunfire at a Palestinian young man in the village of Qatanna, near occupied Jerusalem, and arrested him while bleeding, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Yaaqoub Mohammad Faqih, 20, injuring him in the foot. He was left to bleed helplessly for a few minutes before soldiers surrounded and detained him.

No further details were available regarding the shooting incident.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

