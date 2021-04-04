Israeli Soldiers Shoot, Arrest Palestinian Man near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces last night opened gunfire at a Palestinian young man in the village of Qatanna, near occupied Jerusalem, and arrested him while bleeding, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers opened fire at Yaaqoub Mohammad Faqih, 20, injuring him in the foot. He was left to bleed helplessly for a few minutes before soldiers surrounded and detained him.

Jenin: A worker had a bleeding in the head while being pursued by the #Israeli occupation soldiers .#PalestineLandDay Details:https://t.co/MLKu5xSNtN pic.twitter.com/Sp8C0a31jO — Palestine-News (@palestine24news) March 28, 2021

No further details were available regarding the shooting incident.

Israeli occupation forces have a long record of shooting or even killing Palestinian civilians under false security pretenses.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)