Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Woman near Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian woman near the al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Sunday evening, Quds News Network reported, mentioning local sources.

According to QNN, the identity of the woman is yet to be identified.

Israeli regime forces have just shot another Palestinian women near the Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron. https://t.co/S6lDdsqhQK — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) April 10, 2022

Israeli sources claimed that the woman was attempting to carry out a stabbing attack and that an Israeli officer sustained minor injuries.

Earlier today, the Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the town of Husan, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The woman was later identified as 47-year-old Ghada Sabateen, a widow and a mother of six children.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)