The Falling Soldier – Resistance Roundup – Day 180

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The sniping operation east of Gaza was one of many operations carried out by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance on the 180th day of the Israeli war on the Strip.

The Israeli soldier walked with obvious confidence in a road adjacent to the east of Gaza City.

A Palestinian fighter is seen racking the slide of his gun charging, cocking and shooting. On the other side, the Israeli soldier fell.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“In conjunction with the Al-Amoudi Brigade – Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, we bombed a position of enemy soldiers and vehicles south of Gaza City with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “WATCH: Saraya Al-Quds displays scenes of sniping a Zionist soldier from the engineering unit east of Gaza City. “We bombed Kissufim with a rocket barrage. “We bombed Sderot, Nir Am, and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a barrage of rockets, in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our people.”

Al-Quds Brigades published footage reportedly showing the sniping of an Israeli soldier from the engineering unit east of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/XBV2yNwVUO pic.twitter.com/InJoc0kFQV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a Zionist infantry force east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed a number of operations against positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Wednesday, 03-04-2024, as follows: “- Eastern sector: 1- At 15:05, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. 2- At 15:55, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers while they were conducting a fortifying operation for the Marj site with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties among their ranks.

Full speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, on Quds Day. pic.twitter.com/eK2cyd2fVi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2024

3- At 22:20, targeting a building in which Israeli enemy soldiers were stationed in the Metulla settlement with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding those inside in response to the Israeli attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes.” “- Western sector: “1- At 08:50, targeting the Rahib site and a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in its vicinity with rocket weapons. 2- At 09:50, targeting a new brigade command center behind the Branit Barracks with rocket weapons. 3- At 11:00, targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)