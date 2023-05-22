Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians during Military Assault in Balata Refugee Camp

Fathi Jihad Rizq, 30, Abdullah Yousef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammad Bilal Zeitoun, 32, were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Balata refugee camp, in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed three young Palestinian men during a large-scale assault on the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israeli forces stormed the Balata camp, killed three Palestinians, injured six others – one of them seriously – and blew up a house.

The victims were identified as Fathi Jihad Rizq, 30, Abdullah Yousef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammad Bilal Zeitoun, 32.

Eyewitnesses said that a large force raided the camp in the early hours and deployed snipers on rooftops.

The Israeli soldiers also broke into dozens of homes in the camp, searched and ransacked them.

They blew up one house belonging to the Abu Shalal family, injuring a young boy and girl from shrapnel and causing damage to nearby homes.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of the year has risen to 156.

(PC, WAFA)

