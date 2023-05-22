Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians during Military Assault in Balata Refugee Camp

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed three young Palestinian men during a large-scale assault on the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus early Monday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Israeli forces stormed the Balata camp, killed three Palestinians, injured six others – one of them seriously – and blew up a house.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the #Balata refugee camp early Monday and deployed snipers on rooftops. They broke into dozens of homes in the camp, searched and ransacked them. Three Palestinians were killed, and six others injured, one of them seriously. pic.twitter.com/0zxAaCa4EJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 22, 2023

The victims were identified as Fathi Jihad Rizq, 30, Abdullah Yousef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammad Bilal Zeitoun, 32.

Eyewitnesses said that a large force raided the camp in the early hours and deployed snipers on rooftops.

The Israeli soldiers also broke into dozens of homes in the camp, searched and ransacked them.

Israeli occupation forces prevent paramedics from treating Palestinians who were wounded during the military raid in the #Balata refugee camp, near Nablus. pic.twitter.com/9pUAxf9ZA7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 22, 2023

They blew up one house belonging to the Abu Shalal family, injuring a young boy and girl from shrapnel and causing damage to nearby homes.

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of the year has risen to 156.

(PC, WAFA)