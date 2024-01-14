Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians, including Child, in OccupiedWest Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Palestinians, including a 14-year-old child, were killed on Sunday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Jericho

A Palestinian child was killed on Sunday by Israeli army gunfire in the Ain Sultan camp, north of the city of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces targeted Palestinian civilians with live bullets during their storming of the camp.

Medical sources confirmed that 14-year-old Louay al-Sufi died as a result of being shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers.

Louay Al-Sufi, 14, came from #Jordan to attend his sister’s wedding next Friday, and while he was in front of his uncle’s house in Ain Sultan camp, north of the city of Jericho, the occupation opened fire on him, and killed him. pic.twitter.com/nH87mbXFsa — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 14, 2024

He was transferred to the Jericho Governmental Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, al-Sufi came from Jordan to attend his sister’s wedding, which was scheduled next Friday.

He was reportedly shot while he was in front of his uncle’s house in Ain Sultan camp.

Hebron

Two Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli occupation forces killed two young Palestinian men near the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

Two Palestinian youths were Sunday killed by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Sa'ir, northeast of Hebron. More: https://t.co/Fv2DRpw8xP pic.twitter.com/QdwJWfkKgF — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) January 14, 2024

According to the PRCS, Israeli forces handed over to their crews the bodies of two youths who were shot in Wadi al-Rim near Sa’ir.

The victims were identified as Ahmed Musa Muhammad Jabareen and Jalal Issa Mohammad Jabareen.

(PC, WAFA)