Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians in Qalqiliya – West Bank Update (VIDEO)

Palestine Chronicle Staff

An elite unit of the Israeli military has shot and killed two Palestinian men, including a resistance leader, in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, witnesses reported that Israeli special forces, accompanied by soldiers, infiltrated the city and fired live ammunition at a vehicle as it was passing through the main street on Friday. The undercover special forces were reportedly dressed in civilian clothes.

Witnesses said that the vehicle, hit by the gunfire, then collided with the side of the road in front of a shop before coming to a halt.

Footage shared by the Quds News Network showed the special forces pulling one of the bodies from the vehicle, while the other lays on the ground.

BREAKING: A special Israeli military force field executes three Palestinians during a clandestine Israeli operation in the city of Qalqilia, north of the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Cbhmsng6DV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 21, 2024

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said in a statement that Ihab Abu Hamed, one of its leaders in the northern West Bank was killed in the attack. The other deceased was identified as Mahmoud Ziad.

Israeli forces prevented medical teams from reaching the scene of the attack. They abducted the bodies of the two men before withdrawing from the city.

Rising Death Toll

The Times of Israel reported that the men were killed “by officers of the elite Gideonim unit.”

The attack came less than 24 hours after the killing of Naeem Abdullah Samha, aged 15, by Israeli forces on Thursday.

Samha was shot in the chest with live ammunition and died about an hour later, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry’s statistics reportedly indicate that since October 7, Israeli occupation forces have killed 552 Palestinians, including 135 children, in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces also raided several homes in the Jalazone Camp, north of Ramallah, and also raided the town of Beita, south of Nablus, and Alar in Tulkarm.

Settler Attacks

Early on Friday, scores of illegal Jewish settlers attacked the homes of residents in the village of Yatma, located south of Nablus, reported WAFA,

The settlers, protected by Israeli occupation forces, targeted several homes in the village with stones, shattering its windows.

The settlers also broke the windshields of several parked vehicles in the village.

On Thursday, Israeli forces also arrested at least 20 Palestinians in raids across the occupied territory.

