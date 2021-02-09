Jewish Settlers Uproot 50 Olive Trees near Hebron

February 9, 2021 Blog, News
The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years. (Photo: File)

Jewish settlers today uprooted dozens of olive trees in the Masafer Yatta area to the south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Fouad al-Amour told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Havat Maon uprooted around 50 olive trees belonging to the Rabei family in the al-Hamra area, east of Masafer Yatta.

Al-Amour added that Palestinian residents were surprised today evening to find out that the settlers had cut off the fence surrounding the land and uprooted around 50 four-year-old olive trees.

Jewish settlers have been repeatedly uprooting olive trees in the area in recent years, aiming to force farmers out of their lands in order to expand existing settlements and implement new settlement projects.

On the wall and nature

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.