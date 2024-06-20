Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager amid Mass Arrest Campaign – West Bank Update

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed a Palestinian youth during a raid in the town of Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank.

Naeem Abdullah Samha, 15, was shot in the chest with live ammunition on Thursday and died about an hour later, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces targeted a young man in the Nour Al-Shams refugee camp, in a drone strike.

No casualties were reported after the strike hit the roof of a gas station.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Jenin, searching several houses and stores. After engaging in heavy clashes with resistance fighters, they withdrew after ten hours.

Armed clashes were reported between occupation forces and resistance fighters in the al-Faraa refugee camp near Tubas in the northern West Bank.

At Least 20 Detained

Israeli forces also arrested at least 20 Palestinians in raids across the occupied territory, including a 77-year-old member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, who was released from custody just days ago.

Dr Aziz Dweik, the speaker of the Council, had been held under administrative detention for nine months before being freed last week.

Dweik told the media about the situation in Israeli detention centers following his release. He described the Naqab prison as “worse than Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo,”

He said, “Prisoners are killed, their lives go in vain.”

Hamas’ Condemnation

The Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the re-arrest of Dweik “in a brutal and retaliatory manner.”

“We affirm that the occupation’s attempts to break the will of Dr Aziz Dweik and the will of our heroic detainees will be futile and they will fail,” the movement said in a statement on Thursday.

Hamas called on legislative councils around the world, human rights organizations and legal institutions to “urgently move to pressure” Israel to release him and stop the aggression against all detainees.

“We hold the occupation fully responsible for his life and safety,” the movement said.

💢Brutally… another scene documenting the moment the terrorist occupation arrested the Speaker of the Legislative Council, Aziz Dweik, days after his release.#IsraelTerroristeState pic.twitter.com/uolfMv58nT — eman alroshdi (@EmanAlroshdi) June 19, 2024

Youth Re-Arrested

Israeli forces also rearrested 15-year-old Saif Darwish from Aida camp in Bethlehem.

Darwish was the youngest detainee released as part of the November prisoners exchange deal between the Resistance and Israel.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said Darwish had spent six months in detention before being released. He sustained an injury before his arrest in 2023, leading to the amputation of his index finger. The group said Darwish continued to suffer from the side effects of the injury and requires medical care.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), these detentions raise the total number of Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since October 7 of last year to over 9,300, reported WAFA.

QNN also reported that illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, stormed the southern area of the village of Qusra, south of Nablus.

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Compound

Early on Thursday, groups of illegal Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, reported WAFA.

Witnesses reported that dozens of settlers entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

Israeli settler fanatics break into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/htGFTeo7XJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 20, 2024

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque.

Additionally, Israeli police intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone, said WAFA.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)