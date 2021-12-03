Israeli Forces Kill Young Man, Injure Another in Umm al-Fahm

A young man was shot dead and another one was injured today by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Umm al-Fahm, in 1948-occupied Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli police opened gunfire at a vehicle killing the driver and injuring a passenger.

*For the eleventh week in a row*

Palestinians of Umm Al_Fahm in the occupied territories demonstrate against the increase of crime and the complicity of the #Israeli occupation police with criminal gangs.pic.twitter.com/erOUnKg00O @Mvoice13 #BDS — Mvoice (@Mvoice13) March 26, 2021

The Police claimed that the driver had rammed the vehicle into a patrol of police officers killing one of them.

The victim was not yet identified.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)