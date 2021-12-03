Israeli Forces Kill Young Man, Injure Another in Umm al-Fahm

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israel take part in a march against Israeli police violence in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel. (Photo: via QNN)

A young man was shot dead and another one was injured today by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Umm al-Fahm, in 1948-occupied Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli police opened gunfire at a vehicle killing the driver and injuring a passenger.

The Police claimed that the driver had rammed the vehicle into a patrol of police officers killing one of them.

The victim was not yet identified.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

