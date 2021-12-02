Israeli Authorities Rearrest Two Palestinian Prisoners Moments after Their Release (VIDEO)

December 2, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Two Palestinian prisoners are rearrested by Israeli authorities moments after their release. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli authorities rearrested two Palestinian prisoners on Thursday, moments after their release from Israeli prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Abu Hadwan, 26 – from Bab al-Magharbeh area adjacent to al-Aqsa mosque – and Omar Khaled al-Rajbi, 28, from Jerusalem’s Old City, were detained shortly after their release and were taken to al-Maskobiya detention and interrogation center.

The two prisoners were detained in December 2015; they were victims of maltreatment by Israeli prison authorities, including being subjected to punishments, held in isolation, and deprived of family visits.

There are over 4,500 Palestinian prisoners currently incarcerated in Israeli jails, including 200 minors.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

