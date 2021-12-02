Israeli Authorities Rearrest Two Palestinian Prisoners Moments after Their Release (VIDEO)

Israeli authorities rearrested two Palestinian prisoners on Thursday, moments after their release from Israeli prisons, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Palestinian prisoner Mahmoud Abu Hadwan, 26 – from Bab al-Magharbeh area adjacent to al-Aqsa mosque – and Omar Khaled al-Rajbi, 28, from Jerusalem’s Old City, were detained shortly after their release and were taken to al-Maskobiya detention and interrogation center.

🇵🇸#Palestine | The Israeli occupation forces rearrested the Palestinian prisoners Emad Rajabi and Zeyad Abu Haroon after they were released as they served 6 years of imprisonment in occupation jails. The occupation forces summoned members of their families for investigations. pic.twitter.com/g6rxRqh8a3 — HudaFadil 🇵🇸#Gaza (@HudaFadil9) December 2, 2021

The two prisoners were detained in December 2015; they were victims of maltreatment by Israeli prison authorities, including being subjected to punishments, held in isolation, and deprived of family visits.

There are over 4,500 Palestinian prisoners currently incarcerated in Israeli jails, including 200 minors.

