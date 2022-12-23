Italian Activists Promote Campaign Against Israeli Apartheid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Activists in the northern Italian city of Turin launched a campaign on December 21 aimed at explaining to ordinary citizens what Israeli apartheid is.

Large luminous screens will be located at bus stops with short messages illustrating the meaning of apartheid and inviting people to reject what they describe as an ongoing Israeli system of oppression against Palestinians.

Additionally, a QR code will provide access to a video produced by Amnesty International and to the recent AI report condemning Israeli apartheid.

The initiative in Turin, which was promoted by the justice activist collective Invictapalestina, follows a successful campaign in the city of Florence last autumn.

The campaign was made possible thanks to the work of graphic designer Matteo Olivieri, social drawing artist Gianluca Costantini, and financial contributions donated by ordinary people from across Italy.

(The Palestine Chronicle)