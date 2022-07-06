Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man near Jenin

Rafiq Riyad Ghannam, 20, was killed by Israeli forces near Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces on Wednesday morning killed a Palestinian young man in the town of Jaba’, south of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources said that Rafiq Riyad Ghannam, 20, sustained severe wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the northern West Bank town.

Ghannam was shot as he was standing in front of his family’s house before he was detained along with another youth by the heavily-armed Israeli soldiers.

Ghannam’s family said that their son was deliberately cold-bloodedly murdered by the soldiers, who shot and wrapped his body in black plastic before taking him away.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

