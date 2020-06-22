Israeli Forces Order Eviction of Palestinian Family as Israel Gears up for West Bank Annexation

Israeli authorities gave a Palestinian from a village near Bethlehem an eviction notice, forcing him to leave his own land, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hassan Brejeya, director of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, told WAFA that Israeli forces handed Bassam Ghnaim, a local citizen, the eviction notice on Sunday.

Ghnaim is being ordered to leave his 6,000 square meter land in al-Khader village, close to the illegal Jewish settlement of El’azar.

The Israeli authorities handed eviction orders to Palestinian families to replace them with Israel settlers. pic.twitter.com/wPmAfTzzMI — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) January 20, 2019

Residents of al-Khader are repeatedly subjected to Jewish settlers’ violence and violations such as land razing, uprooting of trees, and prevention of farmers from accessing their land.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)