Israeli Forces Palestinian Family to Demolish Home in Jerusalem

February 16, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israel's Supreme Court is allowing the demolition of 500 homes in East Jerusalem. (Photo: Silwan Twitter page)

The Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem on Wednesday handed a Palestinian family an order to tear down its own home in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabber, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli municipality staff handed Ihab Husseini the demolition order, which says he has 21 days to complete the demolition of his home, otherwise the municipality would demolish it and force him to pay extremely high costs.

The Husseini house was built in 2017 and since then, the municipality has been after the family fining them twice, each time $15,000 for allegedly illegal construction, before issuing the demolition order.

In a new report on Israeli demolitions in the occupied territories, the Office of the European Union Representative in Jerusalem said the year 2021 saw a significant spike in the number of so-called ‘self-demolitions’ in East Jerusalem carried out by the owners themselves to avoid financial penalties or imprisonment in light of increasing pressure by the West Jerusalem Israeli municipality.

The report added that demolitions carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 2021 reached a 5-year high and that a total of 904 structures were demolished and 1,205 people were displaced, including 650 children.

This represented a 6% increase in the number of structures demolished and a 20% increase in the people displaced respectively, compared with 2020, said the EU report.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

