Palestine Summons Hungarian Ambassador over Deal with Illegal Settlements

February 16, 2022 Blog, News
An illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Ayman Droubi, via Wikimedia Commons)

Hungary’s ambassador to Palestine, Csaba Rada, was summoned to the Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to hear a complaint about a twinning deal signed by a Hungarian city with an Israeli settlement council, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The city of Hafiz signed a partnership agreement and activated a twinning deal with the so-called Samaria Regional Council, which represents settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to the PA Foreign Ministry, this is “a flagrant violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions, specifically Security Council Resolution 2334 of 2016 on settlements.”

The ministry pointed out that the agreement also contradicts the positions and policies of the European Union. “Such agreements give Israel the green light to continue its aggression against the Palestinians and their inalienable rights,” it added, “mainly the right to self-determination.”

Hungary, insisted the PA, should put pressure on the occupying power, Israel, to stop its aggression and end its colonial occupation of Palestinian land.

In conclusion, the ministry called on the Hungarian government to put pressure on the Municipality of Hafiz and take all legal measures to cancel the agreement in compliance with international law.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

