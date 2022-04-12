Israeli Forces Raid Jenin for the Fourth Day in a Row

Israeli forces arrested at least fifteen Palestinians during Israeli raids on dozens of houses in the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

Israeli soldiers detained five people from Jenin, three from Nablus, three from Bethlehem, and four from Hebron (Al-Khalil).

“The Israeli forces deliberately intimidated the Palestinians by beating and torturing the detainees before transferring them to the interrogation centers,” a Palestinian security source told The New Arab, adding that “they also fired into the air.”

Israeli forces raided several occupied West Bank cities on Tuesday, hours after a Palestinian worker was shot dead in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

It was the fourth day of Israeli military operations around the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

