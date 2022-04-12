Israeli Forces Raid Jenin for the Fourth Day in a Row

Israeli forces arrested at least fifteen Palestinians during Israeli raids on dozens of houses in the occupied West Bank, The New Arab reported.

Israeli soldiers detained five people from Jenin, three from Nablus, three from Bethlehem, and four from Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Jenin is currently under siege and Israel is intentionally targeting, injuring & killing children, women, men, and artists in Jenin Refugee Camp & across #Palestine. @freedom_theatre are calling on the international community to take immediate action. Here is what you can do 🧵: — Zoe Lafferty (@zoe_lafferty) April 12, 2022

“The Israeli forces deliberately intimidated the Palestinians by beating and torturing the detainees before transferring them to the interrogation centers,” a Palestinian security source told The New Arab, adding that “they also fired into the air.”

Israel will invade and take siege of a city, terrorize random people, take over homes with children sleeping and expectant mothers, cut the electricity and kill with without evidence – as we see in Jenin today – and it’s Palestinians that are always framed as the aggressor. — Sandra Twang (@SandraTwang) April 11, 2022

Israeli forces raided several occupied West Bank cities on Tuesday, hours after a Palestinian worker was shot dead in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

It was the fourth day of Israeli military operations around the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

