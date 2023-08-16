Shot, Detained at Huwwara; Children, Fishermen Arrested in Silwan, Gaza: Palestine News Roundup

This is the latest Palestine news roundup from the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the Palestine Chronicle and other sources.

Children Arrested

Israeli occupation forces Wednesday detained two Palestinian children from al-Thawri neighborhood in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Mahmoud al-Shweiki said that the occupation forces detained his nephew, Muhammad al-Shweiki,12- years-old, and another 14-years-old child after breaking into their family’s homes.

Ayed Abu Qutaish, the director of the Accountability Program at Defense for Children International, said that Israeli occupation authorities have killed 40 children since the beginning of this year, and still holding in custody over 160 children, including 21 in administrative detention.

Arrests in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces today detained 17 Palestinians during raids across the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza strip.

In the north of the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces raided al-Jabriyat neighborhood and detained three Palestinian youths.

Israeli forces conducted a military raid in Nour Shams refugee camp, in Tulkarm, where they detained three Palestinians aged 18 and 16.

Another raid was carried out in town of Balaa, east of the city, were other two were detained.

In south of the West Bank, Israeli forces raided Beit Fujjar town, south of Bethlehem and detained a former prisoner.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police detained five Palestinians.

A Palestinian youth from Surda town, north of Ramallah, was also detained by occupation forces.

Fishermen Detained

Israeli navy Wednesday also detained two Palestinian fishermen as they were sailing into the Gaza City Sea and seized their fishing boat.

The Israeli navy attacked a small fishing boat as it was sailing three nautical miles into al-Waha sea area, northwest of the Gaza city, and seized it before proceeding to detained two fishermen identified as Awad al-Sultan, 35, and Ghaith Abu Awn, 26.

Since October 2000, human right centers in Gaza have documented several Israeli violations, including killing and confiscation of boats, against fishermen who were allowed, in accordance with international guaranteed Palestinian- Israeli agreements, to fish in within 4 to 6 nautical miles offshore.

Room Demolished in Khalil

Israeli settlers today demolished a residential room south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to a local activist.

Osama Makhamra, an anti-settlement activist, told WAFA that a group of Israeli settlers from the illegal colonial outpost of Maon raided the southern part of Hebron in Massafer Yatta and demolished a residential room owned by Mohammad al-Shawahin.

Raiding Al-Aqsa

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers Wednesday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police.

The illegal settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative tours in its compounds.

Shot at Huwwara

Israeli forces last night shot and detained a Palestinian youth near the military checkpoint of Huwwara, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibril, head of ambulance and emergency at the Red Crescent, said that an Israeli army force shot a Palestinian youth, injuring him with several bullets.

He added that the soldiers assaulted medical staff and prevented them from reaching out to help the injured youth, who was later detained by the occupation army.

(WAFA, PC)