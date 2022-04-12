Palestinian Bedouins Warn of Israeli Campaign to Displace Them, Judaize Naqab Area

April 12, 2022
Palestinian residents protest in the Naqab desert. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

The Higher Steering Committee for Arabs in the Negev (HSCAN) has warned of a “frantic” Israeli campaign to Judaize the Naqab desert and displace its indigenous Bedouin population, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The statement came after the Israeli government voted on Sunday to establish a new Jewish community in the Naqab. The Israeli government is also exploring the possibility of establishing a new city in the south and five further Jewish settlements.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that this move would “advance Zionist values as well as play a key role in the security of the state.”

Responding to the Israeli government’s plan, the HSCAN said in a statement that the Bennett-Shaked government is waging an unprecedented frenzied campaign to implement its settlement project to Judaize the Naqab area.

HSCAN also explained that the new cities will be constructed within the geographical space of the natural development of Palestinian communities, with the aim of besieging Arab villages and limiting the possibility of their future development.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

