Israeli Authorities Seize 70 Palestinian Homes in Hebron’s Old City

Israeli occupation authorities have started plans to confiscate 70 Palestinian homes in the Old City of the southern occupied West Bank governorate of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Hebron Construction Committee said.

Director of the Hebron Construction Committee Imad Hamdan said the Israeli occupation plans to hand over the Palestinian homes to illegal Jewish settlers.

“The Israeli raid of Nasreddine Building is the start of the implementation of the Israeli plan,” Hamdan said, reiterating that the Palestinians “are the genuine owners of these homes and shops.”

Smack in the middle of Hebron, next door to Jewish Power MK Orit Struck’s house,settlers took a tractor and destroyed six Palestinian shops. Cameras on every corner, hundreds of soldiers,Struck’s Shin Bet security right there. You’d think there’d be arrests, right? Not in Hebron https://t.co/CSc7gofpS3 — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) April 20, 2023

At the same time, Hamdan stressed that Palestinian ownership of these buildings is protected by local and international laws, which guarantee the safe and secure residence of citizens and prevent forced expulsion.

For his part, Palestinian activist in Hebron Issa Amro criticized the Construction Committee’s “weak response” to the Israeli occupation plans, stressing: “The start of the implementation of the Israeli plan, disclosed early this year, sounds a dangerous alarm.”

“The forced expulsion of Palestinians out of Nasreddine Building, which is located in the most sensitive places in the Old City, is not an incident to pass without any official action,” Amro stated.

(MEMO, PC)