Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Refugee Camp, Dozens Suffocate from Teargas

Dozens of Palestinians Friday dawn suffocated from tear gas fired by Israeli forces in Tulkarem refugee camp in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli military vehicles stormed the camp, where the soldiers opened fire towards civilian houses, causing dozens, including children, to suffocate from tear inhalation.

All suffocation cases were treated at the scene, except for a woman who was rushed to the Thabet Thabet Hospital in Tulkarem for treatment.

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday at dawn, Tulkarem refugee camp, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, and stormed thehome of a wounded Palestinian, who is suspected of carrying out a stabbing, Tuesday, and handed the family a demolition https://t.co/CtRNlQl5Xx pic.twitter.com/H7qIuCRS1e — IMEMC News (@imemcnews) May 1, 2020

During the raid, soldiers ransacked the family house of a 19-year-old Palestinian who was shot and detained purportedly after carrying out a stabbing attack in Kfar Saba town, northeast of Tel Aviv, in central Israel, last Tuesday.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)