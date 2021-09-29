Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Teenager near Hebron (VIDEO)

September 29, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: UNRWA)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured with live ammunition during clashes with Israeli forces in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Clashes broke out at the entrance to the al-Arroub refugee camp; Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters towards residents, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A sixteen-year-old teenager was shot in the abdomen with live ammunition, WAFA continued, adding that he was moved to the hospital, where his condition was described as critical.

Several residents suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, WAFA noted.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.