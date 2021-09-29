Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Teenager near Hebron (VIDEO)

A Palestinian teenager was shot and injured with live ammunition during clashes with Israeli forces in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Clashes broke out at the entrance to the al-Arroub refugee camp; Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear gas canisters towards residents, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources said that the child was rushed to the hospital to get urgent medical treatment. ShehabNews pic.twitter.com/hHBqxzORhj — Suribelle (@Suribelle1) September 28, 2021

A sixteen-year-old teenager was shot in the abdomen with live ammunition, WAFA continued, adding that he was moved to the hospital, where his condition was described as critical.

Several residents suffocated due to tear gas inhalation, WAFA noted.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)